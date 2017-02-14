Benton woman missing since Saturday found alive in Plain Dealing woods

Amy Humphries' green Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was spotted Tuesday morning off of Clark Cemetery Road by a cemetery worker as he was preparing for a funeral. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Benton woman missing since Saturday has been found alive during a search prompted by the discovery of her pickup truck abandoned on a dirt road in Plain Dealing.

Amy Humphries, 39, hadn't been seen since around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to her family. They reported her missing around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Her green Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was spotted Tuesday morning off of Clark Cemetery Road by a cemetery worker as he was preparing for a funeral. The worker says when he first laid eyes on the truck, it was being driven by a woman before she got out of the truck and walked into the woods.

A command post was set up to coordinate the search, which included a Bossier Sheriff's Office K-9 bloodhound, detectives on ATVs and a drone. The Plain Dealing Police Department, Bossier City Fire Department, Northeast First District #5 and Northwest Fire District #7 were also assisting in the search.

Just after 1 p.m., the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Humphries was found alive not far from where her truck was found and that she is being treated by medics.

Her current condition is not yet known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

