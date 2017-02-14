Man locks himself in Bossier City house with weapons

Police were called to help calm and man down who had barricaded himself in his Bossier City home.

Bossier City police were called around 8 p.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Brown Street for a man who was making threats to harm himself and refused to come out of his house.

Patrol officers called the Special Operations Services Unit for help with the situation because police thought the man had weapons inside his home.

Police negotiators also responded and made several attempts to contact the man by phone. They were eventually able to reach him and talked him out of the house without incident.

The man was taken to University Health in Shreveport for a psychological evaluation.

No one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.