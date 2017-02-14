Armed man robs convenience store of cash, weapons

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for an armed man after he robbed a local convenience store Monday night.

The masked man targeted the Linwood City Market around 10:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Linwood Avenue.

Police say he walked into the store with a gun and jumped over the clerk's counter. That's when he allegedly stole money out of the register along with a BB gun and a 9-millimeter Smith and Wesson pistol before running off.

It's unclear if the guns belonged to the clerk or the store.

The robber was wearing a black hoodie with a ski mask, blue jeans and white shoes, according to police.

