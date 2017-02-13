Ex-Shreveport hospital chief convicted of paying kickbacks

A federal jury has found a former Shreveport mental health facility administrator guilty of taking part in a kickback scheme.

Tom McCardell was convicted Thursday of 14 counts of paying illegal kickbacks.

Now the 64-year-old Lafayette resident faces up to five years in prison, then three years on federal supervised release plus a $250,000 fine for each count.

Evidence presented during the four-day trial shows McCardell operated a kickback scheme from July 2011 to November 2012 while he was administrator of Physicians Behavior Hospital in Shreveport, according to U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley's office.

He paid kickbacks to an Alabama resident, who had no medical training or background, to recruit and refer patients to the hospital for psychiatric and substance abuse treatment.

The hospital then would buy bus tickets for the patients to travel to the Shreveport hospital. Many of the patients traveled without an escort, Finley's office reported.

To avoid detection and suspicion, McCardell arranged for the kickbacks to be issued in the name of the patient recruiter’s son.

McCardell also ordered hospital personnel to create an employee file in the name of the recruiter’s son in order to provide cover for the illegal kickback arrangement between him and the recruiter, Finley's office said.

As a result, the hospital paid the recruiter’s son a total of $41,000 to which he was not entitled, billed more than $6.7 million to Medicare and was paid more than $1.2 million.