Webster tourism director fired in wake of accidental NSFW post

The Webster Parish Tourism board has put into place a new social media policy effective immediately, following the nude Instagram live-stream of tourism director Lynn Dorsey.

Executive Director of the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau Lynn Dorsey reportedly live-streamed herself nude using her work phone while out of town on business. (Source: Facebook)

She will be on paid administrative leave until Jan. 17, when the board will meet to determine its course of action, the panel's chairman says. "No one is going to come out of this unscathed, no matter what happens.”

Lynn Dorsey, executive director of the Webster Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, reportedly live-streamed herself nude using her work phone while out of town on business. (Source: Facebook)

Webster tourism official placed on leave after nude livestream

An intimate gesture from one woman to her husband was accidentally live-streamed for more than 30 minutes on an Instagram page managed by the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.

Executive Director of the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau Lynn Dorsey reportedly live-streamed herself nude using her work phone while out of town on business. (Source: Minden-Press-Herald)

The Webster Parish tourism board today fired its executive director.

The vote to dismiss Lynn Dorsey was 3-2.

Last month, the 61-year-old was placed on paid administrative leave after what was supposed to be a private session between husband and wife was live-streamed for more than 30 minutes on an Instagram page managed by the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The board also has since put into place a new social media policy.

After hearing the evidence, the majority of the commission believed that Dorsey had violated her employment agreement and that they had cause to discharge her from employment, the board's attorney, Steve Oxenhandler, said after today's action.

Dorsey has the opportunity to have a post-employment hearing.

And her attorney is looking at possible legal action.

"She did, in fact, have a contract. And so we're looking at our options to go to court," Lydia Rhodes said.

