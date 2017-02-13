Webster tourism director fired in wake of accidental NSFW post

Wednesday, December 21 2016 7:42 PM EST2016-12-22 00:42:45 GMT
Executive Director of the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau Lynn Dorsey reportedly live-streamed herself nude using her work phone while out of town on business. (Source: Minden-Press-Herald)
An intimate gesture from one woman to her husband was accidentally live-streamed for more than 30 minutes on an Instagram page managed by the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.
Wednesday, January 4 2017 10:15 PM EST2017-01-05 03:15:46 GMT
She will be on paid administrative leave until Jan. 17, when the board will meet to determine its course of action, the panel's chairman says. "No one is going to come out of this unscathed, no matter what happens.”
After hearing the evidence, the majority of the commission believed that Dorsey had violated her employment agreement and that they had cause to discharge her from employment, the board's attorney, Steve Oxenhandler, said after today's action.
Dorsey has the opportunity to have a post-employment hearing.
And her attorney is looking at possible legal action.
"She did, in fact, have a contract. And so we're looking at our options to go to court," Lydia Rhodes said.