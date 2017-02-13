Warm winter can affect plants, trees

The singer and songwriter was known as the lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave.More >>
The singer and songwriter was known as the lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave.More >>
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.More >>
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.More >>
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.More >>
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>