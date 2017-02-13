Warm winter can affect plants, trees

Whether you have a green thumb or not, the weather we've had this winter has made gardening more difficult.

The up-and-down temperatures from earlier this year killed many of our cool-weather vegetables. And the ones that survived or were replanted struggled with the heat over the weekend.

Mark Walton, co-owner of Garrison's Greenwood Gardens Nursery, says cool-weather vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and lettuce won't taste as good when it gets hot this early in the year.

"When it gets warm a lot of them bolt and go to seed. [They] are not as high quality. They are designed to go early and harvest early."

It's still way too early start planting warm-weather vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, squash and cucumbers.

"On your warm-season vegetables, you want to make sure that you are much closer to average last frost date," said Walton.

The average date of the last freeze for Shreveport is March 10.

Warm-weather vegetables can be stunned when temperatures drop below 40 degrees, Walton said. As temperatures get closer to freezing, the chance of losing them only goes up.

If you're looking to do some landscaping. Walton says now is the best time to plant your hedges.

"There's not as much transplant shock [and] not as much stress. When it gets warmer, the plant has a root system; so it can take care of itself better."

Walton went on to say that his customers who plant their shrubs between October and March tend to lose fewer plants than people who plant them right before summer.

Warmer winters, like the one we are experiencing, also tend to come with higher insect and disease pressure on plants.

If you have an insect or fungus problem, Walton recommends taking a sample of the infected plant to a nursery to ensure you're using the right product to treat your plants.

Nowadays, you have the option of using an organic insecticide, which Walton said is very popular.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.