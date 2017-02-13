Shreveport officials quiz police chief about crime-fighting plans

Is there enough police presence to combat the surge in violent crime in Shreveport?

Members of the city's public safety committee Monday told Police Chief Alan Crump that many of the people they represent don't think so.

"The chief asked us to hold him accountable for some things and for some issues that we have," District G Councilman Jerry Bowman said. "And that's what I plan on. And I think that's what everyone else plans on doing."

Council members said they want to ensure they're doing what they can to help police do their job.

"I think he'll do a great job," Bowman said. "We just need to hear the plan. Is there a plan? What exactly is it?"

Crump answered their questions and then some. He says his officers are doing the best they can to help keep the city safe.

Chief Crump says there's a small group of people taking part in gang-like activity that's making it bad for others.

"It's a group of individuals that are involved in activity that is not appreciated in our city," said Crump, "We are trying to identify them as much as possible, some of them we have already been successful in incarcerating, and we'll continue to not only address them, but any other criminal element we can and or city so that our citizens or feel free to move about in our city without any threat of harm to them."

Chief Crump says the group calls themselves the as Block Boyz or Trap Boyz.

As for other concerns? Chief Crump told the committee they are doing their best to target high-crime prone areas while also keeping an eye on the rest of the city. He did mention they're working on creating better presence city-wide and have more than two dozen new officers preparing to come on board on Friday.



