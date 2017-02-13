3 Dollar General stores in Bossier City to soon sell liquor

Three Dollar General locations in Bossier City will soon be selling alcohol. (Source: Jasmine Payoute/KSLA News 12)

Dollar General locations in Bossier City soon will offer alcoholic beverages for sale.

Bossier City Council members voted Feb. 7 largely in favor of the measure that lets the convenience store sell beverages of high- and low-alcoholic content at three of its locations.

The Dollar General stores mentioned were:

2100 Stockwell Road

2314 Barksdale Blvd.

4612 Barksdale Blvd.

While most City Council members voted in favor of the measure, Councilmen Thomas Harvey and Don Williams did not.

Allowing Dollar General to sell alcohol means it no longer would be selling items that customers actually need, Harvey said. The move would be getting rid of “6 feet of shelf space for alcohol,” he said.

Resident Donnell Washington agrees.

Dollar General is a store frequently visited by children, he said, so the store would need more monitoring if it plans on adding alcohol into the mix.

While larger stores like Walmart sell liquor, Washington added, they also have more protections in place to ensure children cannot access it.

“I think it’s different when someone starts off in the area selling alcohol, compared to when something is here for a while and then wants to start selling it,” Harvey said.

People in the area already have enough places to buy liquor, the councilman added.

Harvey also said many residents did not speak out when the proposal was presented in the most recent City Council meeting because they knew once it passed the MPC, it was almost as good as done.

