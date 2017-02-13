Edwards outlines 'less-than-good options' to cover deficit

State lawmakers returned to Baton Rouge Monday for the start of a special session aimed at fixing the state’s $304 million budget shortfall.More >>
State lawmakers returned to Baton Rouge Monday for the start of a special session aimed at fixing the state’s $304 million budget shortfall.More >>
The resolution calls for the expulsion of Troy Brown as a senator.More >>
The resolution calls for the expulsion of Troy Brown as a senator.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are getting ready for their third special session under Gov. John Bel Edwards, who's been in office for just over a year now. The 10-day period starts Monday and the state legislature has one mission - to solve Louisiana's $300 million budget shortfall.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are getting ready for their third special session under Gov. John Bel Edwards, who's been in office for just over a year now. The 10-day period starts Monday and the state legislature has one mission - to solve Louisiana's $300 million budget shortfall.More >>
As the Louisiana State Legislature gathers at the capital on Monday for a 10-day special session, families in the ArkLaTex tell KSLA they're worried about the future of their children's medical needs.More >>
As the Louisiana State Legislature gathers at the capital on Monday for a 10-day special session, families in the ArkLaTex tell KSLA they're worried about the future of their children's medical needs.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.More >>
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>