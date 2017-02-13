Edwards outlines 'less-than-good options' to cover deficit

As the Louisiana State Legislature gathers at the capital on Monday for a 10-day special session, families in the ArkLaTex tell KSLA they're worried about the future of their children's medical needs.

Taylor Taylor and her son Brantley practice color association. Brantley was born with autism and his family relies on Medicaid for this treatment. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Louisiana lawmakers are getting ready for their third special session under Gov. John Bel Edwards, who's been in office for just over a year now. The 10-day period starts Monday and the state legislature has one mission - to solve Louisiana's $300 million budget shortfall.

State lawmakers returned to Baton Rouge Monday for the start of a special session aimed at fixing the state’s $304 million budget shortfall.

"We are trying to make the best decision of less-than-good options," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said during his opening comments to state lawmakers. (Source: WAFB)

Louisiana residents are starting to learn how their governor and lawmakers intend to make up for a $304 million shortfall in the state budget.

"We are trying to make the best decision of less-than-good options," said Gov. John Bel Edwards, who just concluded his opening comments to state lawmakers.

A 10-day special session of the Louisiana Legislature got underway at 6:30 p.m. today in Baton Rouge.

Edwards wants to tap the state's rainy day fund to address part of the deficit.

Louisiana Rep. Barbara Norton, of Shreveport, earlier said she will vote for that because she doesn't see where any more cuts can be made.

On the other hand, state Sen. Gregory Tarver said he'll likely vote no because to tap the fund would be akin to kicking the can down the road.

KSLA News 12's Nick Lawton is at the state Capitol to learn what could be on the chopping block this time around.

Arrived at state capitol in Baton Rouge. Legislature's special session to solve $304 million state shortfall starts at 6:30! @KSLA #lalege pic.twitter.com/UXYpgnWSag — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) February 13, 2017

This is Louisiana lawmakers' third special session under Edwards.

This year's problem isn't nearly as bad as last year but still is a major problem.

Campti Mayor Roland Smith made the trip down to Baton Rouge to ask for funds to fix 10 roads in town! https://t.co/nVdW05HNDn @KSLA #lalege pic.twitter.com/KNiclJCZRB — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) February 13, 2017

VIDEO: Gov. John Bel Edwards testifies Jan. 27 before the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

