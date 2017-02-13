Edwards outlines 'less-than-good options' to cover deficit - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Edwards outlines 'less-than-good options' to cover deficit

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) -

Louisiana residents are starting to learn how their governor and lawmakers intend to make up for a $304 million shortfall in the state budget.

"We are trying to make the best decision of less-than-good options," said Gov. John Bel Edwards, who just concluded his opening comments to state lawmakers.

A 10-day special session of the Louisiana Legislature got underway at 6:30 p.m. today in Baton Rouge.

Edwards wants to tap the state's rainy day fund to address part of the deficit.

Louisiana Rep. Barbara Norton, of Shreveport, earlier said she will vote for that because she doesn't see where any more cuts can be made.

On the other hand, state Sen. Gregory Tarver said he'll likely vote no because to tap the fund would be akin to kicking the can down the road.

KSLA News 12's Nick Lawton is at the state Capitol to learn what could be on the chopping block this time around.

This is Louisiana lawmakers' third special session under Edwards. 

This year's problem isn't nearly as bad as last year but still is a major problem.

VIDEO: Gov. John Bel Edwards testifies Jan. 27 before the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

