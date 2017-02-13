Edwards outlines 'less-than-good options' to cover deficit

State lawmakers returned to Baton Rouge Monday for the start of a special session aimed at fixing the state’s $304 million budget shortfall.More >>
The resolution calls for the expulsion of Troy Brown as a senator.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are getting ready for their third special session under Gov. John Bel Edwards, who's been in office for just over a year now. The 10-day period starts Monday and the state legislature has one mission - to solve Louisiana's $300 million budget shortfall.More >>
As the Louisiana State Legislature gathers at the capital on Monday for a 10-day special session, families in the ArkLaTex tell KSLA they're worried about the future of their children's medical needs.More >>
