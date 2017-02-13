BCPD: 3 teens arrested for refusing to leave Boardwalk

Three teenage girls are facing charges after Bossier deputies say they refused to leave the Louisiana Boardwalk Saturday night.

Deputies say the girls were at the boardwalk past the 8 p.m. curfew and they refused to leave when asked.

Two of the girls, 14 and 15, were from Vivian. The third girl, 14, was from Oil City. They were charged with remaining on the property after being forbidden by the Bossier City Police Department. The teen from Oil City was additionally charged with disturbing the peace with language and resisting an officer.

The girls were taken to the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta.

“We will not put up with any nonsense at the Boardwalk as the Sheriff’s Office works closely with the Bossier City Police Department and Boardwalk officials who are stepping up their enforcement of their Parental Escort Policy,” said Sheriff Whittington.

Juveniles 16 years old and younger are prohibited from being on the Boardwalk property after 8 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 years of age or older.

