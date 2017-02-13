Fire heavily damages Shreveport trailer home - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Fire heavily damages Shreveport trailer home

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating after a fire damaged a mobile home Monday morning.

It happened just before noon at the Blue Ridge Mobile homes in the 6900 block of Buncombe Road.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The fire appears to have damaged the living room and porch area of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

