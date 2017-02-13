Committee forwards proposal for services like Uber to council

Uber serves as an alternative to a traditional taxi cab ride in nearly every major city in America, but hasn't reached Shreveport yet.

A ride sharing app called Uber is considering expanding their services to Shreveport, by testing the viability of its services.

Shreveport City leaders have made the first step in exploring the possibility of partnering with Uber Monday afternoon. Uber is a phone app that connects passengers with nearby drivers for easier travel.

Shreveport's public safety committee decided Feb. 13 to forward a proposal for ride-sharing services like Uber to the full City Council for its consideration. (Source: Melissa Kakareka/KSLA News 12)

The Shreveport City Council is the next stop for a proposal to allow Uber to operate in the city.

The city's public safety committee this afternoon agreed to forward the ordinance to the full council.

Today's hearing was the last opportunity for public comment on the issue before the City Council votes Tuesday on a proposal to amend the city's transportation ordinance, which would open the door to "transportation network companies" including services provided by Uber, Lyft and Fare.

Those services work by allowing app users to connect with nearby drivers to catch a ride. Shreveport council members say if you get picked up Shreveport, you could be dropped off somewhere else like Bossier City. However, you won't be able to pick up an Uber in Bossier City unless that council approves a similar measure.

Uber has been looking into setting up shop in Shreveport since 2015. However, the company and other ride-sharing companies can't operate without the City Council's approval.

Uber confirmed in April 2015 that the company was considering expanding into Shreveport and even tested the waters by posting driver job ads.

The public safety committee also discussed the proposal in November.

During that gathering, Shreveport cab drivers expressed concerns about companies like Uber not having to follow the same regulations that other transportation services like theirs do.

Taxi drivers expressed similar concerns when the panel revisited the issue Monday. They say they are concerned about safety and how background checks will be carried. They also say that it's not a level playing field for them.

They left the meeting frustrated.

"The council is not listening to any cab drivers whatsoever. We need the people of Shreveport and Bossier to come out and speak their mind on this," said Rodger King of 222-Taxi.

Committee members and representatives of the city attorney's office say the ordinance has proper regulations and background checks in place but amendments can always be added down the line.

Public Safety Committee Chairman Jerry Bowman is one of two council members who proposed the amendment to the city's transportation ordinance.

"We just want to be an open market like everyone else and take our city forward and grow," said Bowman.

"People are asking all the time when they come in from different cities or states and when the get to the airport if we have Uber available," he continued.

Committee members say they would also like to revisit some of the ordinances and rules that cab and limo drivers have to follow to see if any changes are needed.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.