SFD: "Improper cooking" sparked fire in Queensborough home

Firefighters were called at 9:48 a.m. to the 2800 block of Stonewall Street, where smoke could be seen coming out of the attic. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The fire that damaged a Queensborough home Monday morning was an accident that started in the kitchen while the homeowner was cooking eggs.

Firefighters were called to the home the 2800 block of Stonewall Street at 9:48 a.m. and arrived to find smoke pouring out of the attic.

The man was able to make it out safely before firefighters arrived, but the flames had spread quickly into the attic, according to SFD EMS Officer Clarence Reese.

They had the fire under control by 10:01 a.m., but not before caused enough smoke and water damage to make the home unlivable. The family has been put in touch with the American Red Cross for help with housing.

After talking to the homeowner, fire investigators have determined that the fire was "accidental due to improper cooking."

SFD also notes that there were no working smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire.

For more information on cooking safety and free smoke detectors, call the Shreveport Fire Department, Prevention Office at 318-673-6740.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.