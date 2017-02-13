Gunman robs woman while she watched child at park

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police are looking for the man who robbed a woman at a park Sunday morning while her child was playing.

The armed robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at Columbia Park in the 600 block of Columbia Street.

Police say the woman was watching her child play when a man crept up behind her, placed an object on her back and demanded money.

The woman told police she gave the robber an unknown amount of cash and he ran off.

She was able to get a glimpse of the man and said he was tall and wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.