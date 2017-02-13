2 injured in rollover crash involving Shreveport city bus

Police are investigating a crash involving a rolled over vehicle and a city bus that sent 2 people to the hospital. (Source: Jacob Bradford/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a crash Monday morning involving an overturned vehicle and a city bus that sent 2 women to the hospital.

According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Curtis Lane and Carondelet Drive.

Firefighters on scene believe the driver of a Chevy Trail Blazer swerved into oncoming traffic in the 3000 block of Curtis Ln.

Firefighters say the driver of the bus honked and tried to get the driver of the Chevy's attention but was unsuccessful. The bus driver then reportedly swerved before the vehicles hit head-on.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No passengers were on the bus at the time.

First responders on scene believe the driver of the Chevy may have been drinking.

