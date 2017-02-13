Man shot at Bossier City Taco Bell

Bossier City police are investigating after a man was shot in front of a fast food restaurant Sunday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in the 500 block of Stockwell Road near Harrah's Louisiana Downs.

Police say it's still early in the investigation but a man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bullet that ricocheted.

The victim was taken to University Health with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No names or suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

