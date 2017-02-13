1 in custody, 3 on the run after crashing stolen car

The car crashed as it passed Line Ave in to two parked cars in the 500 block of Marx Street. Upon impact, the group bailed out of the crashed vehicle, which was reported as stolen. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have one man in custody and are still looking for 3 more following a stolen car chase Monday morning.

It started with a routine traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. on Turner Lane in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

An officer said they saw a Crown Victoria pulling out from behind a closed business. When they tried to pull the car over it took off and crashed into 2 parked cars in the 500 block of Marx Street.

After the crash, police say at least four people in the car got out and ran away.

Officers searched and found one of the men. It is unknown what charges he is facing at this time.

Shreveport police are trying to get descriptions and track down the other 3 men who got away.

Police say the car they were in was reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.