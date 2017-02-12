ETX contractor accused of taking hundreds of thousands

An East Texas contractor remains behind bars in Sabine Parish, accused of accepting jobs and deposits and never doing the work.

George Washington King Jr., 72, of Sabine County, Texas, is being held in the Sabine Parish Jail on charges of contractor fraud and misapplication of payments.

"King has been arrested on 4 counts in Sabine Parish with numerous charges pending," says a statement from the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office. "King was also arrested in Sabine County, Texas, for the same type of offenses."

People have paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to King, who was acting as a representative of Diversified Services, to build seawalls, piers and boat docks, the sheriff's office reports.

King reportedly signed contracts with the individuals and took 50 percent of the projects' costs as deposits in order to start the work.

Property owners have told authorities that King never started the jobs, no work was performed and, in fact, no materials ever were delivered to the jobs sites.

Some of the contracts were signed about two years ago.

Sabine Parish authorities ask anyone who thinks they too have fallen victim to call Chief Detective Bradley Marr at (318) 590-9475.

