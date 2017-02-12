Fisherman finds missing DeSoto woman's body in Sabine River

A fisherman found the body of a missing Logansport woman today on the Texas side of Sabine River.

DeSoto Parish authorities have since notified relatives of 46-year-old Michelle Curry Ford, DeSoto Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said.

Her body was found about 11:15 a.m. today about an eighth to a fourth of a mile south of the U.S. Highway 84 bridge over the river at Logansport, the sheriff said.

The discovery is being investigated by the Shelby County, Texas, Sheriff's Office. Further details from that office were not immediately available.

Ford's body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of her death, Arbuckle said.

DeSoto authorities began looking for Ford when a deputy found her uncle's car abandoned along a riverfront road in Logansport sometime the night of Feb. 2 or early the morning of Feb. 3.

Boats equipped with sonar were used to search for her Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

On Feb. 5, DeSoto authorities returned with K9 units that showed interest in a couple spots. But deputies again came up empty-handed.

The sheriff's office left one of its boats there Feb. 5 so the river could be checked again the morning of Feb. 6, the sheriff added.

When the car was discovered, authorities checked the vehicle's registration and found it belongs to an uncle of Ford who lives about 3 blocks from where the car was found. The vehicle has since been returned to him.

Ford, who serves as a sitter for her uncle, last was seen about 10 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Logansport area.

The uncle told authorities that Ford said she was going out for a minute.

She apparently took the uncle's vehicle and left hers at his house when she left, Arbuckle said. She also left her purse at the house, the sheriff added.

Authorities said there was no indication of where she was headed when she left her uncle's house.

Anyone with any information is being urged to call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.

