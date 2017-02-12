Police: Speed, alcohol factors in deadly Bossier crash

Louisiana State Police say speed and alcohol are factors in a deadly crash in Bossier Parish Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Butler Hill Road north of LA Highway 162.

The State Police report says 37-year-old Jason Cochran of Shreveport was driving a 2007 Subaru Impreza when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree.

Cochran's passenger, 35-year-old Larry Lennington, Jr. of Benton also died in the crash.

Neither were wearing seatbelts.

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

The crash is under investigation by Louisiana State Police Troop G.

