Man, 3 juveniles accused of robbing female in parking lot

A Texarkana, Texas, man remains in jail in connection with a robbery 3 weeks ago in grocery store parking lot.

Bond has been set at $100,000 for 20-year-old Deion-Trez Ellis.

He was arrested the afternoon of Feb. 9 at a relative’s residence in Texarkana then booked on 1 count of aggravated robbery.

Three other people, all juveniles ages 16 and 14, previously were arrested in the same case.

All 4 face charges in connection with the robbery about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 3500 block of Richmond Road.

A female told police she sitting in her vehicle in the store parking lot when two young males asked to use her cell phone, Texarkana, Texas, police spokesman Shawn M. Vaughn said. When she refused, they started to walk away but returned to her window a few seconds later.

One of the males pointed a pistol at her and demanded that she hand over her purse. The 2 males then ran and got into a vehicle occupied by 2 other people.

The 3 juveniles, whose names authorities withheld because of their ages, were booked into area juvenile detention centers.

One of them also is accused of robbing a man Jan. 23 as he was sitting in his driveway on Sandlin Avenue.

Ellis, who is being held in Bi-State Jail, also goes by the names Deion Trez Re-Quiel Ellis, Deontrez A. Dibrell and Deontrez A. Ellis, booking records show.

