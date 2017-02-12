W-K opens former Doctors Hospital as rehabilitation center

The owner of an Ark-La-Tex hospital responded to KSLA News 12 just days after that hospital closed its doors. It's a message with big promises for all the employees left with no job and no paycheck, so far.

By Jeff Ferrell – bio|email SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – The owner of an Ark-La-Tex hospital responded to KSLA News 12 just days after that hospital closed its doors. It's

A now-defunct Ark-La-Tex hospital is beginning to pay former employees their final paychecks. On this Friday, it was hourly employees who got their paychecks.

By Jeff Ferrell – bio|email SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – A now-defunct Ark-La-Tex hospital is beginning to pay former employees their final paychecks. On this Friday, it was hourly employees

Doctors hospital moved forward with its reorganization plans Monday. Representatives for the hospital met in bankruptcy court Monday morning. Another court date is set for this Thursday . You may remember

More bankruptcy hearings are scheduled for next week.

Another hearing on Doctors Hospital's bankruptcy is scheduled for next Monday.The hospital's creditors are then scheduled to meet next Thursday in bankruptcy court. The hospital's

Representatives appear in bankruptcy court to iron out the details of an agreement to keep the hospital operating with business as usual.

An Ark-La-Tex hospital tries to heal its financial wounds in bankruptcy court on Monday. Representatives from Doctor's Hospital are ironing out an agreement to keep the facility running. Hospital leaders

Doctors Hospital CEO: The Hospital is Here to Stay

Doctors Hospital CEO: The Hospital is Here to Stay

A hospital on the edge of downtown Shreveport that sat vacant for 7 years has found new life as a rehabilitation center.

Doctors Hospital closed its doors Feb. 18, 2010, amid financial struggles and a failed attempt to bounce back from bankruptcy.

It reopened this afternoon as a rehabilitation center under the Willis-Knighton brand.

"We're most excited about the expansion of services as well as the technology we bring forward to the patients of this region," said Chuck Daigle, chief operating officer for Willis-Knighton.

The health system bought the former Doctors Hospital two years ago for $650,000 then invested $25 million into renovating the facility.

Today, former employees were among those able to walk through its halls and check out the renovations for themselves.

"It was so sad passing by here when it was vacant. It just standing here was so sad," said Lisa LaCour, who worked in the radiology department for 11 years.

"Now with it revitalized, it is the most beautiful facility."

Willis-Knighton officials said they decided to put the rehabilitation center near downtown where efforts to bring back life are underway. That brought praise from city officials.

"This facility is located in an area that didn't have a lot of economic activity ongoing," Daigle said. "It's important to the city. We've gotten unbelievable support from the mayor."

The opening proved to be emotional to LaCour.

"It's emotional because it has so many good memories. Everybody was like a family. And getting to see old faces, old friends, people that we laughed with, cried with, took care of patients. And it's just a beautiful experience having worked at Doctors."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.