Police investigate armed robbery at Shreveport barber shop

Police are working to piece together the events that led to an armed robbery in Shreveport Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. at a barber and beauty shop in the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.

Police say two men with guns approached two other men outside the shop.

The gunmen reportedly robbed the men before fleeing the scene, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport police.

