Police ID Texarkana, AR, shooting suspect, wounded man

Texarkana Arkansas police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition Saturday night. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

One man is being treated for a gunshot wound and another is being sought by Texarkana, Ark., police in the wake of an argument and fight in a convenience store parking lot.

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Benjamin Henderson on a charge of first-degree battery.

He's suspected of shooting 28-year-old La Quient Hayes about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Stop & Shop in the 1800 block of East 9th Street.

Investigators say Hayes and Henderson were arguing when Hayes reportedly picked up a concrete block and Henderson allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired it multiple times.

Hayes was taken by LifeNet to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, where he was in critical condition early the morning of Feb. 12.

The hospital had no information on a patient by the name of La Quient Hayes the evening of Feb. 12, an ICU spokeswoman said.

Authorities ask anyone with any information about the altercation to call Texarkana, Ark., police at (903) 798-3130 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can earn a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Henderson's arrest.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.