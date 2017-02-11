Benton pair declared longest married couple in Louisiana

For the last 82 years, husband and wife duo Lawrence and Varrie Player have been one another's rock.

On Saturday, the pair were not only celebrating Valentine’s Day weekend with their family, but also with a proclamation from Governor John Bel Edward's office announcing that they are the longest married couple in the state of Louisiana.

“We just got along good and stayed together,” says Varrie.

“I never whooped you,” said Lawrence finishing her sentence.

“No, you never whooped me, never hit me a lick," Varrie said, laughing.

Since 1935 the two have made their home in Benton, and have 9 children together. The house that they live in, is the one they were married at all those years ago.

“(I'm) bubbling with joy because the Lord blessed my parents to be able to accomplish that, I think that's awesome,” says their 8th child Oscar Player.

Oscar Player isn't just the couple's son, he's also acted as the pair's preacher for the last 27 years.

He said he's been blessed immensely by his parents.

“I will never be able to see from giving God thanks and praise that he blessed and brought upon our family,” says the Oscar Player.

The two are not planning on giving up their title of the state's longest-married couple in the near future.

“I treat her nice and she treats me nice. We've had a good life together,” says Lawrence Player.

The governor’s office said the two could possibly be the longest-married couple in the United States.

