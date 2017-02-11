Sabine Parish Sheriff's office investigating armed robbery at convenience store

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Friday night.

It happened at 7:05 p.m at the J & J convenience store in the 1200 block of Highway 1215 in Zwolle, according to a Facebook post.

SPSO said that the robber used a long gun in the holdup.

The robber was wearing a red bandana to conceal his face, a black hoodie and blue jeans.

SPSO says that the man left on foot in the direction behind the store.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sabine Parish CrimeStoppers at (318) 256-4511 or the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-256-9341.

