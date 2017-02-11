Rabid skunk found near public school, park in SWAR

A skunk found this week in near a public school in southwest Arkansas was infected with rabies.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the skunk was found Wednesday in Hope near a park and less than a mile from a Hope public school. They say the skunk was out during the day, which is not normal behavior for the animal. It also wasn't walking properly and appeared to be sick.

Because the rabid animal was found so close to a school and a park, the department of health is warning that children should be reminded not to touch wild animals and to stay away from stray pets.

Rabies is a deadly virus that attacks the central nervous system. It is transmitted from animals to humans most commonly by animal bites. Rabies infection is nearly always fatal unless prompt treatment is administered before symptoms begin.

Infected people who do not receive preventative treatment after exposure will experience fever, muscle pains, headache, before progressing to brain inflammation, seizures, confusion, paralysis, coma and death.

Cats, dogs, ferrets and livestock can also develop the virus. All dogs and cats in Arkansas are required to be vaccinated by rabies by a licensed veterinarian.

The vaccine not only protects the animal but lowers the risk of rabies and people.

The majority of cases of rabies in humans are caused by bat bites.

To protect yourself and others against rabies, the Arkansas Department of Health to follow these guidelines:

Be sure your dogs, cats and ferrets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals.

Keep family pets indoors at night.

Bat-proof your home or summer camp in the fall or winter.

Encourage children to immediately tell an adult if any animal bites them

Teach children to avoid wildlife, strays and all other animals they do not know well.

For more information, call Hope Animal Control at (870) 722-2545 or the Hempstead County Health Unit at (479) 521-8181 or Susan Weinstein, the Arkansas Public Health Veterinarian at (501) 280-4136.

