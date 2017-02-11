Search underway after dog digs up human skull in SE OK

Authorities in McCurtain County have begun what they're calling the biggest search they've ever done.

McCurtain County Sheriff's deputies set up a mobile command center near Eagletown, Ok for a weekend search that began at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Sheriff Kevin Clardy said that on January 20, a dog retrieved a human skull and another bone near a wooded area in Eagletown.

A search was held after the discovery but yielded no further remains.

"We've got approximately a four-mile area — 360 radius of the area — that the skeletal remains were brought to," Clardy said. "That is where we are starting. If we don't find anything then we will move out from there."

Clardy said that the department has been working on a missing person case since the summer of 2015. However, he added that he isn't sure if the remains found belong to the missing man.

He hopes that the search will uncover other items to identify the remains.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.