Fire razes 1 home, damages 2 others on Cross Lake

One home is destroyed and 2 others damaged after a fire sent flames shooting 20 feet into the air in a neighborhood on Cross Lake early Saturday morning.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters from Station 18 were first called to South Lakeshore Dr. and Willow Ridge Drive at 2:26 a.m. From there, it took them 9 minutes to locate the scene of the fire in the 1800 block of Stone Cliff Circle inside the gated community off Willow Ridge Dr.

They arrived to find a single-story brick home fully engulfed in flames that were threatening to spread to homes on either side. The first firefighters on scene reported that the entire roof was on fire with flames shooting over 20 feet into the air.

Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines to protect the two homes on each side, according to details released by SFD Chief of Special Operations and Safety Skip Pinkston, who says a master stream was set up to knock down the flames and provide a water curtain protect the home on the left side.

It took 24 firefighters from 8 fire units 28 minutes to bring the situation under control by 3:01 a.m.

Pinkston says the home, which was vacant but did have utilities connected, is a "total loss." The houses on both sides of the burning house had minor heat damage and broken windows.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Shreveport Fire Prevention Bureau.

