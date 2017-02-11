1 arrested, 3 others sought in December burglary in Shreveport

Damarco Jones, 27. arrested after surveillance video linked him to a burglary back on Dec. 19. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A man is behind bars and three others are wanted by police after a home invasion last year in Shreveport's Highland-Stoner Hill neighborhood.

Shreveport police arrested 27-year-old Damarco Jones after surveillance video linked him and three other unidentified suspects to a burglary in the 400 block of Egan St.

Back on Dec. 19, police were called to the home after the resident noticed the front door to his home was kicked in and items were taken from inside.

As the investigation began, police used surveillance footage to identify Jones.

Investigators gained a warrant for the arrest of Jones on charges of principal to burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, a citizen was able to find Jones while he was chatting outside in the 400 block of Egan St.

He was taken into custody after he tried to run away from the police on foot.

Jones was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and faces additional charges of resisting an officer and simple burglary.

Investigators are working to identify and arrest the three other suspects in this burglary.

