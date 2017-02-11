2 men held up at gunpoint in Queensborough

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday at Bilberry Park in the 1900 block of Alabama Ave.

Police say the two men were in the park when a man approached them with a .22 caliber handgun and demanded money.

The victims fled to a nearby house and called the police. No one was injured.

It is unclear what was stolen.

Police have not been able to gather enough information for a detailed description.

