Shreveport man faces maximum of 20 years in prison

A Shreveport man is possibly facing two decades in prison after being found guilty of illegally possessing a weapon.

Dalando Willie Terrell Garner II, 26, was found guilty on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon by a Caddo parish jury on Friday.

The trial began on Feb. 8 and ended on Feb. 10 after the jury heard testimony from three witnesses.

The conviction stems from an arrest in May 2013 following a traffic stop where authorities found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession.

Garner pleaded guilty previously to a felony aggravated battery charge in November 2011.

His sentencing will be held on March 1, 2017.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.