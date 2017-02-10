Shreveport man faces maximum of 20 years in prison

Dalando Willie Terrell Garner II, 26 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center) SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
A Shreveport man is possibly facing two decades in prison after being found guilty of illegally possessing a weapon.
Dalando Willie Terrell Garner II, 26, was found guilty on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon by a Caddo parish jury on Friday.
The trial began on Feb. 8 and ended on Feb. 10 after the jury heard testimony from three witnesses.
The conviction stems from an arrest in May 2013 following a traffic stop where authorities found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession.
Garner pleaded guilty previously to a felony aggravated battery charge in November 2011.
His sentencing will be held on March 1, 2017.
