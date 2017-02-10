NWLA women talk about surviving heart disease

A group of ArkLaTex women are making good things happen here by sharing their stories of conquering heart disease.

February is American Heart month and they're partnering with the American Heart Association in hopes of raising awareness.

These ladies will share more of their stories on Thursday, February 16th at the annual Northwest Louisiana Go Red For Women Luncheon.

The group is made up of a doctor, a mother, a daughter these women are heart attack survivors and so much more.

"I remember laying on the gurney hearing him say well I don't think it's heart disease she's too young," recalled Susan Miller. That was 17 years ago. At 50 years old Miller spent four months in and out of doctors' offices.

"I experienced reflux which in actuality it was congestive heart failure," Miller said.

"I had my heart attack on September 19, 2001," recalled Dr. Meri Kay Ringer, PH.d. Ringer found herself standing in her mother's shoes, 35 years to the day after her mother died from heart failure and a massive stroke.

"I had my heart attack I had no lifestyle risk factors at all, I only had a genetic history," explained Ringer. She said she's always made a conscious effort to make her health a priority and knew her family history could potentially play a role, but was still stunned when it happened.

"At 13 years old I fainted. At 18 years old I fainted. At 22 years old I fainted. The first time I went to the doctor I was told I was anemic which was a misdiagnosis," said Jessica Hunter, 29.

Hunter proves heart disease knows no age. At 21, her doctor sent her for an echocardiogram.

"That's a test you know that older people experience and that for me open my eyes to a lot of things, to be more grateful for one," said Hunter.

While these women find solidarity in their survival stories, heart disease remains the number one killer of women, claiming more lives than cancer. Miller, Hunter and Dr. Ringer are now sharing their stories, serving as advocates for the American Heart Association in hopes of raising awareness and money for research to find ways to cut down the risks of heart disease in women.

"Sometimes things are genetic, or sometimes things just happen," said Hunter.

"What I would like to see is more research, specifically on women and heart disease," expressed Dr. Ringer.

"Last year I ended up having to have a double bypass and a valve repair, but other than that I'm here, I'm enjoying life, and I am trying my best to get the word out," said Miller.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.