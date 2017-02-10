CPSO seeks missing man in work release program

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Links In The News

The Caddo Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man involved in a work release program.

Kevonte Dekorey Austin, 18, was employed at Halco Productions at 1922 Barton Drive and was last seen leaving the business at 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

CPSO says it is believed that Austin stole an employee's 2009 Ford Ranger with the Louisiana license plate reading X964823.

Austin is 5'11 and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

He served time for car theft and parole violation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Caddo Sheriff's Office at (318) 675-2170.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.