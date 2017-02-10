Bossier City emergency services to use drones

The Bossier City Fire Department will soon have a new tool in the fire truck when they head out on emergency calls.

This week, the Bossier City Council voted to allocate $30,000 dollars from the EMS Capital and Contingency Fund for the purchase of 3 drones. That fund is dedicated to equipment purchases.

The department plans to buy 2 DJI Matrice 100 drones and 1 Phantom 4 drone.

Officials hope to have the drones ordered and in the air within 2 weeks.

One drone will be used for training. The two others will be used on the front lines. One of the drones on the front lines will have high-resolution color imaging and the other will have thermal imaging capability.

The Fire Department can also assist Bossier Police with the drones if needed.

"We feel like it has the potential to give us a new perspective on emergency incidents," explained Bossier Fire Department Chief of Special Operations Steve Ford.

Ford says the drones can be used in a variety of situations such as missing person searches; search and rescue missions; disaster recovery and assessment; hazardous materials spills; or major structure fires.

"It seems to be the direction a lot of public safety agencies are going," said Ford.He says the Bossier Fire Department modeled its proposal after the Bossier Sheriff's Office, which also has drones.

Initial training has already begun for some of the firefighters with more continuing education in the works. Two personnel per shift will be trained to act as a pilot and observer. Some administrative fire staff will also receive training.

"They are required to have a certain number of flight hours and maintain their proficiency level to meet FAA requirements," Ford said.

