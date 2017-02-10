SPD: Surveillance images released in Family Dollar robbery

Woman dressed in all black wearing a bandana over her face, black gloves and a handgun accused of armed robbery. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A man with dreadlocks wearing a gray hooded sweater with a white cloth covering his face is accused of armed robbery. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police released surveillance pictures of two suspects accused of robbing a dollar store in west Shreveport Sunday night. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have released surveillance images of a man and a woman of robbing a dollar store in west Shreveport Sunday night.

It happened at the Family Dollar in the 200 block of West 84 St. around 10 p.m.

Police say the armed duo walked into the store with guns and demanded money.

The robbers got away with an unknown amount of money.

One suspect is a woman dressed in all black wearing a bandana over her face, black gloves and a handgun.

The other suspect is a man with dreadlocks wearing a gray hooded sweater with a white cloth covering his face.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.