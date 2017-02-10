Mental facility admin faces prison time, millions in fines

A former Shreveport mental health facility administrator was found guilty in federal court of giving kickbacks to someone with no medical training.

Tom McCardell, 64, of Lafayette was found guilty on 14 counts of paying illegal kickbacks after a four-day trial.

He faces a maximum of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a total of $250,000 fine for each count, totaling $3.5 million dollars.

While working as the administrator of Physicians Behavior Hospital McCardell employed an Alabama resident with no medical training or background, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana.

The employee was paid to recruit and refer patients to PBH for psychiatric and substance abuse treatment. PBH would then purchase bus tickets for the patients to travel to the hospital.

Many traveled to Shreveport without an escort.

To cover his tracks, McCardell ordered facility employees to create an employee file in the name of the recruiter's son.

In total, the hospital paid the recruiter's son $41,000 and the hospital billed more than $6.7 million dollars to Medicare and was paid more than $1.2 million dollars.

