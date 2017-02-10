1 wounded in Queensborough shooting

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was shot Friday afternoon in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Friday afternoon in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

The 20-year-old victim told police the shooting happened in a field off Lakeshore Dr. and Mabel St. around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the right thigh.

He was taken to University Health by the Shreveport Fire Department and is expected to recover.

Police are still working to piece together the events that led to the shooting.

No names have been released. No arrests have been made.

