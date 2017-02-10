Police identify third suspect in liquor store robbery

Shreveport police are looking for the man they believe played a role in a robbery at a liquor store.

The robbery happened in on Feb. 3 at the Thrifty Liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year old LeeDarius Rogers. Police believe Rogers was with two other men when they robbed the store. The two others were caught but Rogers got away.

He's now wanted on a charge of armed robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website.

