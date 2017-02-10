Teen accused of robbing Texarkana Pizza Hut at gunpoint

The restaurant's manager told police he was injured when one of the robbers assaulted him with a gun. The manager was taken to a Texarkana hospital for treatment of injuries authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Texarkana, AR police have arrested a 17-year-old they believe is responsible for robbing a local restaurant.

The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. at the Pizza Hut in the 3700 block of North State Line Avenue.

The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

Investigators say he and someone else robbed the store. Police say one of them hit the cashier several times and the pair walked away with an unknown amount of cash.

The 17-year-old was already in custody at a Central Arkansas detention facility for unrelated robbery charges.

Another robbery happened later the same night at a Sonic in Hope, AR by people matching similar descriptions.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they expect to make more arrests.

