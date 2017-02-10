Byrd student arrested, accused of having gun at school

A teen is facing charges after he was reportedly found with a gun at a Caddo Parish high school Thursday afternoon.

Shreveport police were called to C.E. Byrd High School just after noon on a tip in the investigation into the shooting death of 15-year-old Antonio Newsom.

While interviewing students about the case, police discovered that 17-year-old Michael Collins was in possession of a loaded 45 caliber gun inside a jacket he was wearing.

Detectives took the weapon and Collins was taken to the police station where he was interviewed by detectives for his alleged role in the investigation.

No students or staff were injured during the incident.

After the interviews, Collins was charged with illegal carrying of weapons and having a weapon on school property.

Collins was not named as a suspect in the shooting death of Newsom and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website.

