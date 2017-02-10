Massive blaze burns lumber, hardware store in Idabel, OK

More than 3 dozen firefighters answer the call after flames overtake a lumber hardware store in McCurtain County, Oklahoma Thursday night.

The massive lumber yard fire happened just after 10 p.m. at OK lumber company in the 1800 block of Southeast Street in Idabel.

An Idabel firefighter says 42 firefighters and 13 rigs were called in to fight the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say no one was inside the building when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

