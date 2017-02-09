ER expansion increases access to emergency care in ETX

People in East Texas now have more immediate access to emergency care thanks to a $900,000 expansion at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Atlanta, Texas.

The hospital's enlarged emergency room now allows for specialty care for trauma, stroke, pediatric and other patients. It also will enable the medical facility to deal better with a growing patient load.

There were about 8,000 people coming through its ER doors when Christus St. Michael took over operations there. Four years later, that number has jumped to 12,000 patients a year.

"Ultimately, we went from five rooms to 10," said Thomas McKinney, the hospital's administrator. "And it is not just doubling the size. We address a lot of functionality ... . We have invested in a whole lot of the extra technical and medical equipment."

The emergency room now also has two entrances, one for patients who arrive on their own and one for those who are brought in by ambulance or another type of emergency vehicle.

It all comes together to not only help the community, but also to save lives, McKinney said.

"Many people are truly here today and survived because we are here and because they would not have been able to get 40 minutes down the road to another facility."

