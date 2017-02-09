Pastors, police, residents unite in prayer to end violence

A purposeful prayer.

Members of Shreveport Police Department's Pastors on Patrol held a prayer vigil Thursday night once again with hopes of curbing violence in the city.

The was held outside County Market on Hearne Avenue. That's where police say 25-year-old Rolandreon Marquis Fischer was fatally shot last month.

Fischer's slaying is one of more than a half dozen homicides this year in Shreveport.

"When we have prayer vigils, some of the shootings and killings cease down. And that's what we're hoping to do," said pastor Calvin Kimble, commander of Pastors on Patrol.

He said it's time the community takes a stand against what he calls senseless killings in Shreveport.

"We pray that those who are carrying guns will look and listen to themselves, that every time you shoot someone and kill someone, look how many families and how many people in this city is upset and tore up with it," Kimble continued, "They got to be able to put these guns down and start talking things out and not shoot it out."

Instead of encouraging folks to come to church, Kimble and other local pastors brought church to them. Right there in the County Market parking lot, a group of about 40, plus a dozen police officers and local pastors, gathered in prayer.

"Our soil is good somewhere. We are missing them. ... If I can make it out to be a decent citizen, a loving American and open-minded person, so can these children," Shreveport native James Thomas said.

Kimble said they plan to take these prayer vigils throughout the city in coming weeks.

