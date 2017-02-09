Exclusive: Clerk recounts being nearly shot in head by robber

A Shreveport store clerk narrowly escaped being shot in the head by a robber.

Antonio Smith, in an exclusive interview with KSLA News 12's Dominique Benn, recounted what he did to save his life.

Smith was working at A-1-Stop convenience store on Linwood Avenue when the gunman rushed in.

"When he came in, my head was down and I was doing the change. And when I looked up, he was all masked up."

Smith says that's the moment he needed.

