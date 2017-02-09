Police: Missing woman found - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police: Missing woman found

MISSING: Lakendra Adams, 32, of Shreveport, stands about 5'3" tall, weighs about 160 pounds and may suffer from mental problems, authorities said. Her family told police she last was seen wearing a blue jacket and denim jeans. (Source: Shreveport police) MISSING: Lakendra Adams, 32, of Shreveport, stands about 5'3" tall, weighs about 160 pounds and may suffer from mental problems, authorities said. Her family told police she last was seen wearing a blue jacket and denim jeans. (Source: Shreveport police)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A woman has been found and is safe after she was last seen reportedly walking to a Shreveport convenience store a week ago.

Authorities were notified Feb. 2 that 32-year-old Lakendra Adams last was seen shortly after 1 p.m. after she reportedly was walking to the store on Linwood Avenue near Summers Street, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said. 

She was reportedly found Thursday, Feb. 9.

Adams stands about 5'3" tall, weighs about 160 pounds and may suffer from mental problems, authorities said.

Her family members told detectives she last was seen wearing a blue jacket and denim jeans.

