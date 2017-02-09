G-Rock Climbing takes Shreveport to new heights

G-Rock Climbing is Shreveport’s first full-fledged climbing gym and it is officially open for business. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport’s first full-fledged climbing gym is officially open for business.

G-Rock Climbing opened its doors earlier this week in an effort to bring the community together as they reach literally toward new heights.

The business, located on 731 American Way in Shreveport, was a gamble for the founders.

“We didn’t know, but there are a lot of climbers in Shreveport and it’s been great to start the beginning of developing a climbing community," said co-founder Polo Gonzalez.

The organization's launch was attended by Mayor Ollie Tyler and hosted more than 300 children.

“The amount of people in this city and the amount of people into fitness, this is just something that I believe is going to work,” said Matt Edwards, Gonzalez’ partner.

Rock Climbing is a sport that uses a lot of muscle and leg strength, according to Gonzalez. The avid tennis player said playing an hour’s worth of tennis was minuscule compared to climbing in half the time.

Christina Maniscalco agrees. That’s just one of the reasons she spends her lunch breaks at the facility.

“Well, I’ve been coming here almost every day since they opened.”

She says before G-Rock Climbing, she had to travel far to get to the nearest climbing gym.

“The closest one is about 3 to 3 and a half hours away, so whenever I went out of town I would look for a rock climbing gym to go to and it’s nice to have one in town now.”

And while Christina may be more experienced than most, rock climbing is for everyone.

“Age range is from anything to anything. Our youngest that we had in is 2 and I believe we had someone in that is 62…so, so far 2 to 62,” said Edwards.

And as an added bonus: Edwards says there’s something in it for moms who aren’t too crazy about climbing.

“Moms have to have a break. My wife has to have a break, so come drop your kids off and you can go have fun. They’ll be fed and tired and ready to go to bed.”

