Black History Moment: Kim Tolliver

Kim L. Tolliver was promoted Jan. 29, 2016, to chief of communications at Shreveport Fire Department, making her the first African-American and second female in the department's history to hold that position.

That puts here in command of and responsible for all aspects of a division that is comprised of three sections - administration, operations and information technology.

The fire communications division is a nationally accredited agency that provides a variety of support services for the Fire Department and functions as Caddo Parish’s “Gateway to Public Safety.”

The division operates as the initial recipient of all 911 calls originating within Caddo Parish, is responsible for processing all emergency and non-emergency requests for service received by the Fire Department and the Caddo Parish 911 system, and provides dispatching services for the 7 Caddo Parish fire districts.

Tolliver manages a staff of 45 and a budget of more than $3.9 million.

She began her career with the Fire Department’s communications division Aug. 16, 1999, as a fire communications officer I. On Jan. 9, 2008, she was promoted to fire communications officer II.

Her management and leadership skills were greatly enhanced while working in the emergency communications center as a fire communications officer. Tolliver's level of responsibility increased from serving as an entry-level call taker to supervising other communications officers to being a training coordinator/instructor.

As her roles and responsibilities grew within the division, so did her desire to learn and equip herself to be more knowledgeable about the public safety sector and to strengthen her leadership abilities. It was her vision to serve as chief of communications at some point in her career.

She holds an associate of applied science degree in business administration and bachelor of science degree in organizational leadership.

Her certifications include the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials Registered Public Leader (RPL) designation, APCO Communications Training Officer Instructor, Emergency Medical Dispatch Instructor, Fire Service Communications Instructor, Communications Center Supervisor Instructor, Firefighter I, and Hazmat Awareness Level 1.

Tolliver also is on the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and a first responder for the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. Her committee affiliations include CAD Technology, CALEA Accreditation, EMD, Policy, Training, Hiring, Quality Assurance, Strategic Planning and the Fire Department’s Disciplinary Board. Tolliver also chairs the Shreveport Fire Department’s disciplinary board.

In recognition of her accomplishments, Tolliver received the 2016 Female Leader Award at the Women Motivating Women Inspirational Award Conference hosted by the City of Shreveport and completed the City of Shreveport Leadership Academy. These awards celebrate, acknowledge and honor achievements of remarkable women who inspire those around them in everyday life.

Tolliver said she looks forward to the responsibility of safeguarding our citizens’ lives and property whenever they call 911. She credits her success to God, family and an awesome staff.

She is the mother of two adult children and one grandchild.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.