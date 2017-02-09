Shreveport man convicted in murder of 17-month-old boy

Police detectives have arrested a local man in connection with the death of a little boy in west Shreveport Wednesday morning.

A candlelight vigil was held Friday afternoon in memory of a baby police say was killed earlier this week.

A Caddo Parish grand jury has indicted a Shreveport man for the murder of a 17-month-old child.

Anthony Scott, was 17-months-old when he was found unresponsive while in the care of his mother's boyfriend at her home in November 2013. (Source: Brittany Scott)

A Shreveport man faces life in prison following his conviction in the death of his former girlfriend's 17-month-old son.

Anthony Z'Bario Scott was found unresponsive in his mother's home in the 3500 block of Milam Street back in November 2013.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined the child died from internal hemorrhaging as a result of blunt force trauma.

29-year-old Gerderrick Dashawn Davis was taking care of the boy at the home while his mother was at work.

Davis was arrested shortly after the child's death and charged with second-degree murder. He was later indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder, but the charge was reduced back down to second-degree murder last fall.

On Thursday a four-man, eight woman jury on Thursday found Davis guilty on that charge, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.

The jury heard eight witnesses during the trial, which began Monday and ended with the verdict being presented to District Judge Ramona Emanuel just before 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Davis is due back in court March 21, 2017, for sentencing. He faces a mandatory life sentence without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

